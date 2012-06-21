× BIDEN VISIT: VP Coming To Iowa Next Week

Iowa’s swing state status in this presidential election is becoming more apparent as candidates and their surrogates campaign in Iowa.

Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Iowa next week, that’s just a little over a week after presumptive GOP candidate Mitt Romney toured the state.

The vice president is scheduled to visit the eastern part of the state next Tuesday and Wednesday with events in Waterloo, Dubuque, and Clinton.

His campaign says he will talk about the president’s efforts to expand Iowa’s rural economy and job creation in the middle class.