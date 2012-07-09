SOUNDOFF VIDEO: FaceOFF 7/8/12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time for FaceOFF.

Keith:

In the Sunday Register, a reader sent a letter to the editor, ripping the Register for all its Gabby Douglas coverage. The reader says Gabby is not an Iowan, and should not followed like one.

Look, gabby trains her, and she's lived here with a host family for two years.

It doesn't make her an Iowan, but it does make this her home away from home.

Andy:

And I think that it's clear that people are interested in following her story, so I can't imagine why someone would have a problem with good coverage. I don't consider her an Iowan, but I don't consider Royce White one, either, and I loved following him.

Keith:

Oscar Pistorius will be a face of the Olympics.

Pistorius won't win a medal, but he will be the first disabled athlete competing for one.

It's a big deal. How big?

Andy:

I think it goes a long way in changing our perceptions of the handicapped, and his will be one of the most interesting stories in these Olympics...and who doesn't want another good story?

Keith:

The all-star game this year is three hours from here.

It remains ridiculous that an exhibition decides World Series home field advantage, but on a positive note, it gives the baseball fans in Kansas City one game that matters.

Andy:

You have to wonder what they think of all this high-priced talent on the field in front of them...all of these players that they'll probably never have the chance to land in free agency. Kansas City is a great sports town and that's a great stadium, it's just a shame the stingy owner there holds it all hostage.

Keith:

Sports Illustrated's "where are they now?" issue is my favorite.

I love catching up with former sports heroes and goats.

Andy:

I do, too...it's a great way to help kill off the slowest weeks of the year, and these are athletes and stories that we loved way-back-when. It's great to hear from them again.