F-16 FIGHT: Branstad Defends Air Guard Unit

Gov. Terry Branstad was back in Washington, D.C. Thursday fighting to save the 132nd Fighter Wing in Des Moines.

The U.S. Department of Defense is considering retiring the F-16s from the unit and cutting hundreds of jobs.

Congress delayed that action for at least one year but Branstad wants long term assurances. He told U.S. House members Thursday it’s not just about saving jobs, it’s about serving Iowans.

Branstad testified, “The proposed reductions to the Air National Guard would have stripped states of these capabilities and upended years of carefully crafted emergency response plans.”