Wind Chill Advisories

Science Center Noon #3 (7/18/12)

Posted 3:16 pm, July 18, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre meets with kids visiting the WHO-HD Weather Center at the Science Center of Iowa during the noon news Wednesday.