GUILTY PLEAS: Child Porn, Prostitution Case

Three Iowans are facing federal prison time for their involvement in a child pornography and prostitution ring.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael Malcomb of Humboldt pleaded guilty this week to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Between 2008 and 2010, Malcomb employed and enticed minors to engage in sexual activity in order to produce child pornography. He now faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Ashley Prince and 24-year-old Nikki Fawcett, both of Fort Dodge, also pleaded guilty in the case. Prince pled guilty to aiding and abetting the possession of child pornography. Fawcett pled guilty to interstate transportation of another with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity..

Prince and Fawcett are facing maximum sentences of 10 years in prison. They took plea deals and their sentences are expected to be shorter.

Sentencing for Malcomb, Prince, and Fawcett has not been set yet.