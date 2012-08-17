Ken Root has your Friday afternoon agribusiness report.
Afternoon Agribusiness (8/17/12)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Agriculture Secretary Talks Term Goals
-
Widespread Heavy Snow and Strong Winds Expected this Weekend
-
Exports Vital to Iowa Agriculture Growth
-
Second Half of Farmer Trade Payments Delayed
-
Farm Service Offices Open for Three Days
-
-
House Passes Agriculture Specific Appropriation During Government Shutdown
-
Bob Einstein, ‘Super Dave’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor, dead at 76
-
Police Searching For Escaped Work Release Inmate
-
Farmers Work to Catch Up on Harvest
-
Missing Melcher-Dallas Teen Found Safe in Texas
-
-
Container Ships Designed for Inland Waterway
-
Swine Specialists Ask USDA to Step Up Disease Inspections
-
Freezing Temperatures Make Harvest Easier