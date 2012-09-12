× ATTEMPTED MURDER: Shooting Suspect Named

West Des Moines police have released the name of a man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a Kum & Go Monday night.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Clifford Orris Jackson Jr. He is charged with attempted murder and first degree robbery for allegedly shooting 34-year-old Joshua Pugh, an employee at the Kum & Go at 5969 Ashworth Road. Police say Jackson robbed Pugh. Pugh’s injuries were not life threatening.

Jackson is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information about his location contact your local law enforcement agency.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by Polk County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case. To report a tip call 223-1400.