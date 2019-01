× TODDLER DEATH: Toddler Crushed By TV Dies

The mother of a metro toddler, injured when a TV fell on her last August, says her daughter hes died.

Two-year-old Aleena Coe was playing in the living room of her Des Moines home at the time of the accident.

Authorities say she sustained a massive head injury, when she pulled the large, older TV off its stand.

Aleena’s mother says her daughter died Thursday morning in hospice care.