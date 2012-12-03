A teen and his dad in Idaho have put together an amazing Christmas light show set to dubstep music by Skrillex, Bangarang and Cinema. I imagine the neighbors don’t share the same sentiments about the display.
VIRAL VIDEO: Dubstep Christmas Light Display
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
