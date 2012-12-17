× CITY COUNCIL: Limits For Door-To-Door Sales

The Des Moines city council is set to consider restrictions on those folks who knock on your door trying to sell you something.

The city council is set to vote on the matter at Monday night’s meeting.

The move comes months after Councilwoman Christine Hensley first suggested restrictions after several residents complained of aggressive door-to-door sales.

The rules would limit door-to-door solicitations to between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., as well as make requirements for solicitors to acquire a city permit and a background check to make sure the solicitor isn’t a registered sex offender.