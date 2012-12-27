× ICE HOBBIES: DNR Issues Safety Reminders

The winter weather has Iowans excited, but the DNR is reminding those who want to spend time on the ice to be careful

The ice is thick enough for ice fishing and snowmobiles in some parts of the state, but not everywhere.

Ice should be 5 inches thick on ponds and lakes before ice fishing, and should be 5 inches thick before snowmobiling.

The DNR says no ice is ever 100 percent safe.

They say be especially cautious on off-colored patches of ice that may not be as sturdy as ice around it.