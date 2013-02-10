MENS BASKETBALL: UNI Vs Bradley

Weather Related Delays and Closings
Posted 7:39 pm, February 10, 2013
The UNI Panthers are not having a season to remember, but they aren't out of the valley race either.

With Creighton and Wichita State struggling, UNI sits just 2 games back of first place.

Sunday was a big road game at Bradley and the panthers were off to a great start. Jake Koch, 3 from the top finishing with 14 helping towards a half time score of 37-18.

More from the outside in the 2nd, Matt Bohannon getting a career high 14. Marc “whatever you can do I can do” Sonnen adds 15, too.

Bradley makes it close but UNI hangs on 68-65.