ATTEMPTED MURDER: Fort Dodge Man Charged

A Fort Dodge man is in custody Sunday charged with attempted murder.

Fort Dodge police responded to an assault call around 6.3 p.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived to the home at 339 Loomis Avenue they found 39-year-old Jolene Crawford unconscious with serious head trauma.

She was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is 43-year-old Darnell Crawford who was in a relationship with the victim.

Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1427.