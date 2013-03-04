× BOYS BASKETBALL: State Tourney Info, LIVE Scores

High school basketball fans are crowding downtown Des Moines as they prepare to cheer on their favorite team in the 2013 Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament.

The tourney begins Monday at Wells Fargo Arena and the championship hardware will be handed out on the hardwood Friday and Saturday.

If you’re heading to the state tourney to watch the action live or want to keep track of the LIVE scores from Iowa Sports Spotlight, we’ve gathered some helpful resources for you.

Find out how to get there and where to park here.

You can also check out our stories and videos from the state tournament here.

Tournament Brackets

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A