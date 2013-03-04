× BUS SAFETY: Foundation Works To Add Motion Sensors

Parents in northeast Iowa are working to improve school bus safety. The Smile Big Project was started to honor 11-year-old Justin Bradfield after he was struck and killed by his school bus in October 2011.

His parents want to keep his memory alive by keeping other children safe. The Smile Big Project is working to add motion sensors to all school buses in Iowa so drivers can tell when kids are too close to the bus.

The Bradfield’s say they recently hit a snag, but they won’t let it stop them from accomplishing their goal. The State of Iowa is requiring the foundation to perform a pilot project to collect data before they can move forward with adding the sensors to buses.

“We don’t want to see another family go through anything like this. So even just one more child preventing this from happening would be worth it,” Kim Bradfield said.

The Smile Big Foundation is collecting donations to add sensors to all buses in Janesville once the pilot project is complete.

Thanks to our sister station KWWL for this story.