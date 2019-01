This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The panel wonders if the minimum wage should be raised in the United States. Other topics discussed include: the Governor's proposal of reforming property taxes, banning traffic cameras, 2016 election watch, and the TSA approving knives, bats and clubs. For part 5, click here Filed in: News, Politics Topics: Insiders Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Reddit

Tumblr