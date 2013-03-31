ADAPTIVE SPORTS: Ms. Wheelchair Plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KWWL) - An Eastern Iowa woman is pushing for area schools to recognize adaptive sports programs as part of her platform as "Ms. Wheelchair Iowa."

Tasha DeGroote, 24, of New Hartford was born with spinal bifida and has been in a wheelchair since she was 2-years old.

But DeGroote said her disability never stopped her from being active.

"Just because we have a physical disabilities does not mean that we still can't do sports, we just have to figure out how," said DeGroote.

DeGroote credited her family for pushing her to be physically active.

She started playing adaptive sports when she was 6-years old.

Now she's made it her platform to make sure every kid has the same opportunities.

"They think it's a hazard for us to be around able-bodied athletes which in a way I can understand. But in a way I would also kind of like to you know mix it up a little bit and show the able-bodied athletes that just because we do it from a chair doesn't mean we can't still try and keep up with you," she said.

DeGroote was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Iowa on Saturday, March 16, 2013 in Iowa City.

During her reign, she plans on working with officials in schools across the state to help incorporate adaptive sports.

DeGroote will represent Iowa at the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant in Houston, Texas, this July.

She is currently fundraising for the trip.

Donations can be made at any Veridian Credit Union to the "Ms. Wheelchair Iowa 2013" fund.

DeGroote also updates the "Ms. Wheelchair Iowa 2013-Tasha Degroote" Facebook page for supporters to follow her while she travels.