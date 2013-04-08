× ROAD CONSTRUCTION: Ames Sees $5M Project

Spring weather means we’re getting into construction season.

A project starts Monday on Highway 30 between Ames and Nevada which will see traffic down to one lane in each direction.

“We are going two lane two-way operation in the westbound lanes which essentially means we’ll have one lane in each direction,” explained Jesse Tibodeau of Iowa DOT.

The five million dollar project will run through the end of July and provide some more turn lanes, a new road surface, and a widened bridge.

The project runs from Sandhill Trail just east of Ames to Airport Road or 610th in Nevada.

This construction project will conclude several years of resurfacing Highway 30 in the Ames area, “Some people will take an alternate route and some people will have to go through the construction site. We just encourage everyone to be patient and take their time, watch out for other traffic, watch out for the workers,” added Tibodeau.

You can stay up to date on construction projects on the DOT website or sign up for twitter updates.