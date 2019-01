Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early morning fire gutted a Mexican restaurant in downtown Ottumwa Tuesday.

The fire started shortly after midnight at El Rancho Grande at 206 S. Jefferson Street. Firefighters were still on the scene around 9:00 Tuesday morning to put water on smoldering areas.

Some parts of downtown Ottumwa are without power because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.