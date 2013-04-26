× Get Outside…Leukemia Lymphoma Society Weather Boy

We are on the edge of a great weekend! Highs today will be near 70 degrees. it will be mostly sunny skies this morning and a nice south wind will help to boost our temps to the 60s by noon.



The drake relays are going to be fantastic. The only issue will be the wind is afternoon. The south wind could gust over 20 mph. Great for running north…wind at the back. Running south…wind in your face.

It will be sunny…make sure to take along the sun screen. Last week at the ISU spring game…there were sunburnt faces everywhere.

Next week will start off warm. It will be a more active week. There will be increasing chances for storms. A storm system will be cut off from the jet stream which will meander around the mid-west and give chances for showers Tuesday night through Friday.

I’ll be hitting everyone up for helping to raise awareness and hopefully cash to help find a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma.

One of my best friends was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma last year.

Sean Roberts and I have been great friends through our wives’ friendship.

Sean is one of the most fit guys I’ve ever met. He found a lump in his shoulder. The lymphoma was found in several areas. It was a shock for someone who was so health conscience and in his 40s.

Sean said I could share his story. It’s one of success. Radiation and chemotherapy has his lymphoma in remission.

Because of my love for Sean and the fact there will be a cure someday…I agreed to be a part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central Iowa’s annual fundraiser.

Please take a moment to check out my donation site. Any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated.

LLs

Have a great weekend!