AGRIBUSINESS: Farm Bureau President Praises River Navigation Measure

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the Mississippi River Navigation Sustainment Act - recently introduced in the U.S. House - would maintain the critical movement of goods during periods of extreme weather. In a letter to the bill’s sponsors - Farm Bureau President Bob Stallman notes that the Mississippi River is a critical national transportation artery on which hundreds of millions of tons of essential commodities are shipped. He says low water events on the river created great uncertainty for those who depend on our waterway systems. But whether it’s low water conditions or devastating floods - Stallman says we need to be proactive in planning and preparing to keep the Mississippi River open for commerce.