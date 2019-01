This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× VIRAL VIDEO: Spider Scares Weather Reporter A “seemingly” giant spider freaks out a weather reporter during a local news show in Canada, and her co-workers show no mercy for her reaction. Filed in: Offbeat Topics: canada Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Reddit

Tumblr