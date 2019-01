× RIVER FLOODING: Waters Receding In Independence

Floodwaters crested overnight along the Wapsipinicon River but not before causing damage.

Flooding hit the eastern Iowa town of Independence.

Currently the Wapsipinicon River is at 11.9 feet at Independence. It crested overnight at 13.4 feet.

The record water lever at that area was reached in 1999 at 22.35 feet.

People who live near the river have been asked to voluntarily evacuate.