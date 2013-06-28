× TODDLER DEATH: Mom Sentenced To Prison

A western Iowa woman learned Friday she will spend 50 years in prison for the drowning death of her toddler early last year.

A judge handed down the sentence to 26-year-old Ashley Cameron, of Onawa, Friday morning.

Last month, Cameron was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the bathtub drowning of her 15-month-old son.

The judge also sentenced Cameron to two years for child endangerment, and ruled the sentences will be served concurrently.

Prosecutors had sought a first degree murder conviction against Cameron. They claim she held her son’s head under a running faucet in the bathtub until he drowned.

Cameron testified that she had left her son unattended in the bathtub and that he accidentally drowned when he fell face-first into the water.