JOHN COOK: Funeral Arrangements Set

Funeral arrangements are set for a former Des Moines Roosevelt student who passed away Sunday.

We've been bringing you stories about John Cook since he was a little boy. John was in second grade, when he received his second kidney transplant.

Then last year he received his third.

John's family says he passed away Sunday morning after being in hospital for a blood infection.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Saint Augustin’s Church in Des Moines. A funeral mass will also be held at Saint Augustin's Friday at 10 a.m.

While John fought an unfair fight throughout his life, he focused on bettering the lives of others through his foundation, Guts Gear.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen brought us John's story last year, that story is posted above.