COURT DATE: Hazelbaker Back In The Courtroom

An Ankeny man will be back in court Thursday afternoon before standing trial for shooting and killing his daughter.

Scott Hazelbaker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Ankeny Police said he shot 18-year-old Emily Hazelbaker inside their apartment on June 15th. She died from a single gunshot wound.

Emily’s father told investigators he intentionally pointed the gun at the girl but did not know the gun was loaded.

Hazelbaker will appear in a Polk County courtroom for a pre-trial conference.

His trial is scheduled to start on September 30th.