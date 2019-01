× TRADE TRIP: Branstad, Durham Head To Asia

Gov. Terry Branstad is headed overseas on a trade mission.

The governor’s travel starts Friday. His first stop is Japan for the 2013 Midwest U.S.-Japan Association conference in Tokyo. Then he’ll continue to India for a six-day trade trip.

Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham is also traveling with the governor.

They’ll be making stops in several cities to meet with business and government leaders.