Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Advisories

THE FIVE: Five Famous Number 5 Players

Posted 12:23 am, September 23, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Keith picked his five this week - the five favorite players with a number 5 jersey.  Some of the top candidates on his list were Joe DiMaggio and Kevin Garnett.