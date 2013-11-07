× FATAL CRASH: Vehicles Hit Power Pole In Ames

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal accident on the west side of Ames just before noon Thursday.

It happened at the intersection of Lincoln Way and South 500th Avenue. Story County Sheriffs say the vehicle traveling southbound on 500th Avenue failed to stop at the intersection sending a truck and an SUV crashing into a power pole.

One driver died at the scene. The other was flown by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital.

Officials haven’t released the name of the person killed in the accident.

Story County, the Iowa State Patrol, and Huxley Fire and Rescue all responded to the accident.

Crews from Alliant Energy are also on scene, working on the power lines damaged by the crash.