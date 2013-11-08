× VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Fatal Des Moines Shooting

Des Moines police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Forest Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots being fired. When they arrived they found 21-year-old Leroy Gordon III outside of 2104 Forest Avenue. He had been shot.

Gordon was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re interviewing several people who witnessed the shooting. Police took two people in for questioning Friday afternoon after breaking up an alleged gang initiation at Griffin Park at 13th St. and College Ave.

Up to $1,000 is being offered as a reward by the Polk County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you have information about the shooting you’re asked to call 223-1400.