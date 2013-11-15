WARM WEEKEND: Highs In The 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be warm again Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 60s. There will be a chance for light showers Saturday morning.

There is a better chance for storms late in the day, but most of the rain will fall east of I-35.

If we see some sunshine we could have severe storms in eastern Iowa late Saturday.

There will still be a chance for showers early Sunday. The rest of Sunday will be mostly cloudy.

Next week will be much colder. Highs will be in the 30s Monday, lows will be in the lower 20s.

It will be dry through most of the week. Only a slight chance for showers by Friday with warmer temperatures back in the forecast.