AGRIBUSINESS: King’s Amendment Criticized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a conference call Monday, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack voiced his concern over implementing a farm bill amendment from Iowa Congressman Steve King.

King's amendment would prohibit the states from regulating production standards in other states, and stems from legislation passed in 2010 but not effective until 2015, which expands the minimum sizes of hen cages statewide.

Now Iowa Ag Secretary Bill Northey says Vilsack has failed to stand up for farmers by criticizing King's amendment, rather than working on it while it's still in the Farm Bill Conference.

Northey argues USDA inspectors approve the sale of egg products, and that eggs approved for sale in Iowa should be safe in California. In 2008, supporters of Proposition 2 argued confining hens can lead to Salmonella outbreaks.