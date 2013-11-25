Agribusiness Report – Grassley Wants Lower Target Prices in the Farm Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Though talks on the farm bill are stalled, a significant bone of contention for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is target prices in the House Farm Bill.

Target prices trigger payments from the government when commodities drop below a certain price threshold.

House Ag Chair Frank Lucas recently stated the EPA's proposal to lower RFS numbers next year will help supporers of higher target prices, which Lucas says protect farmers from downward-trending prices.

Grassley says high target prices tied to planted acres will distort planting decisions. If that happens, it could lead to significant government payouts and cases againt the U.S. in the World Trade Organization.

But Grassley says there's another factor in farm bill negotiations that will prevent target prices from going too high: Senate Ag Chair Debbie Stabenow. Grassley believes Stabenow has better leverage in negotiations and can keep target prices rooted in reality if, as he expects, she stands her ground on the Senate farm bill's provisions.