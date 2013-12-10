Today will be a windy day, so blowing snow will be a problem. Highs will reach the 20s. The clouds will increase and another burst of snow will occur tonight through early Wednesday. Snowfall totals look to range from 1 to 2 inches.
BLOWING SNOW: Light Snow Tonight
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
