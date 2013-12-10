Weather Related Delays and Closings
Winter Weather Advisories

BLOWING SNOW: Light Snow Tonight

Posted 4:39 am, December 10, 2013, by , Updated at 09:52AM, December 10, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Today will be a windy day, so blowing snow will be a problem. Highs will reach the 20s. The clouds will increase and another burst of snow will occur tonight through early Wednesday. Snowfall totals look to range from 1 to 2 inches.