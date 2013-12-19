× RIGHTS VIOLATION: Former Police Officer Indicted

A former Des Moines police officer has been indicted for assaulting a civilian.

Colin Boone was arrested Thursday morning in South Dakota. He is charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Klinefeld of the Southern District of Iowa says the charge is linked to an incident that happened during an arrest in Des Moines last February. Boone was assisting with an accident where Orville Hill had crashed his car into a concrete barrier. Boone allegedly kicked Hill in the head after he was pulled from his car. Boone was dismissed from the police department in May.

The former officer faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

This incident wasn’t Boone’s only case of misconduct while employed by the Des Moines Police Department. In 2009, a Des Moines woman filed a lawsuit against Boone claiming he fractured her arm while attempting to arrest her.

That lawsuit was settled and police haven’t said how they disciplined Boone.