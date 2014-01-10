FREEZING RAIN: Mix Of Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect for parts of Iowa, including the city of Des Moines, until 6 PM. Be ready for a mix of winter weather today.

Thick fog is reducing visibility and creating icy spots on the roads this morning.

This afternoon expect rain and freezing rain.

This evening and tonight light snow of around an inch will coat the slick roads over central Iowa. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

The rest of the weekend will be dry. Highs around 40 on Sunday will be welcomed.

Freezing Rain Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM this evening.

Freezing drizzle will develop across far southern Iowa around or shortly after sunrise and lift northward into central Iowa by late morning or midday. Storm total ice accumulations will be a few hundredths of an inch. The very cold ground temperatures will cause instant freezing and glazing on roadways and walkways. Travel may become difficult at times. Light icing will continue for some time even after air temperatures rise above freezing.

