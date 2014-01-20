BUGGING ANDY: The Future Of Sports And Being Right

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, what's bugging Andy is all about the future of sports teams. The future is impossible to forget and it has not happened yet, so there is no way to know how a team will perform in the future. Sports fans who claim to know can always make themselves look ridiculous when they claim a team is great and suddenly they tank, take the Iowa State Cyclones for example.

The Cyclones were on top of the world and then they lose three straight game - suddenly the story is different. You never know what will happen with sports and the upcoming games, so guessing is as good as it gets.