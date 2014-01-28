GOLD STAR: WWII Tank Moving To Museum

The Iowa National Guard says a World War II-era tank will be installed at its military museum.

The M4 “Sherman” tank will be placed at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum at Camp Dodge Wednesday.

The vehicle has been at the camp’s Tank Park since 1958. Crews replaced it with a M60A3 Main Battle Tank in 2012, and the M4 has been undergoing refurbishment.

Officials say Iowa National Guard soldiers used the tank for training between 1947 and 1957.

The public is invited to the installation ceremony on Wednesday at 7105 NW 70th Avenue in Johnston. It begins at 2:00 p.m.