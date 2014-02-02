TEAM EXTREME: Iowa Ice Fishing Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday's sunshine and cold made for perfect conditions for one extreme sport. Area anglers competed in an ice fishing tournament at Big Creek Lake.

“You’re under a little pressure. This is my third day out in a row trying to scout around, see where the fish are at,” said Randy Bieghler.

Bieghler is competing in Iowa's first Team Extreme Ice Fishing Tournament.

“Ice fishing is kind of an extreme sport,” says Iowa tournament director Rod Woten.

Thirteen teams of two spread out across the lake. They spent the day catching Crappies and Bluegills. At the end of the day, each team weighs its eight biggest fish. The team with the heaviest bucket wins.

“Pretty good on the Bluegills. We're missing some Crappies yet,” says Rick Vandehaar.

Vandehaar said a good ice angler is always moving around to find the spot where the fish are biting.

“Most people think ice fisherman and they think Minnesota. Iowa's got a lot of great ice fisherman,” Woten said.

Sunday's winning team took home cash and prizes and are trying to earn a chance to compete at the Team Extreme National Championship this March in Minnesota.