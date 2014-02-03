CONSTRUCTION FIRE: Portable Heater To Blame

Weather Related Delays and Closings

Urbandale firefighters say a portable heater caused a fire at a construction site Monday afternoon.

It happened around the noon hour at 4737 154th Street.

Officials say the builder walked away from the site and that’s when the heater caught fire. Another crew working on a different house saw the smoke and called it in.

The heater was outside and didn’t cause any fire damage to the house. Officials say there is only smoke damage in the basement.

No one was injured.