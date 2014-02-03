× MORNING FIRE: Milo Home Damaged

Three people escaped a fire at Milo home early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to 704 4th Street around 4:00 a.m. When they arrived the west side of the home was engulfed in flame. Embers from the home were blowing onto another house, so firefighters sprayed water there to make sure the fire didn’t spread.

Crews from Lacona and Indianola assisted with extinguishing the fire.

It appears the fire started on the outside of home, but the investigation into its cause continues.