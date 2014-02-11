Weather Related Delays and Closings

CHILLY NIGHT: Slow Warm-Up Ahead

Posted 4:41 am, February 11, 2014, by , Updated at 09:59AM, February 11, 2014
Clouds will increase tonight ahead of an approaching warm front. The front will bring with it a band of light snow early Wednesday morning and then warmer temperatures. Tonight's temperatures will hold in the low teens.

Snow looks to move through the Metro between 5 and 9 AM on Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting to 1".

Skies will clear through the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. We will go ten degrees warmer on Thursday to the upper 30s. By next week, 40s return to Central Iowa!