STABBING CASE: Man Says Ex Attacked Him

Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing after an ex-girlfriend and her neighbor allegedly attacked a man early Monday morning.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 7200 block of Southeast Fifth Street around three 3:30 a.m.

The 23 year-old told police he broke-up with his girlfriend Sunday night and was moving out when the woman and her neighbor assaulted him. The victim also told police one of the women took the victim’s knife and stabbed him.

Officers have not yet found the suspects.