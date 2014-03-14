Police Say Father Bit Infant Son’s Nose Off
A California man was charged Thursday after police say he bit off part of his infant son’s nose when the boy wouldn’t stop crying.
Police responded to a home in Fairfield after they received a hysterical call from a woman who said her 1-month-old son was bleeding profusely from his nose.
The baby was taken to the hospital where doctors said infant’s nose had been severed and the child had suffered possible head trauma.
Doctors said a third of the child’s nose had been severed off. The child is in stable condition.
The infant’s 17-year-old mother, 18-year-old father and other family members were present at the time of the incident.
The investigation determined that the infant’s father had bitten the child’s nose off out of frustration and crying from the baby.
The father, Joshua Cooper, 18, was arrested and charged with child cruelty and aggravated mayhem.
mysttryst
This is terrible. But I have to ask, what is a story out of California doing on a local DM news station?
Ger
Read the article, it tells you. This took place at a home in Fairfield.
Ger
That is…assuming the reporter thought they were talking about Fairfield, Iowa.
larrypipe3191@gmail.com
Nope…it’s Fairfield, CA…it’s on the NBC Bay Area News as a local story.
Linn
I was going to say there is a FAIRFIELD CA — REGARDLESS ITS HORRIBLE & HE SHOULD BE STRUNG UP BY HIS!!!
Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC)
Doesn’t this raise the question of why youth so young as the father and mother (18 and 17) are having children so early, especially when they are ill equipped to handle the stresses of child rearing. Had this even been the first time of violence and had there been previous signs that something was amiss?
http://scallywagandvagabond.com/2014/03/oh-really-joshua-cooper-arrested-biting-infant-sons-nose/
Jody J
The Baby Needs Placed in a Loving, Caring home. OUT OF STATE, and none of them should be able to see this child again. As for the “Parents?” .. I take it they dropped out of school before they got there education on “sex” and there hand out package of appropriate materials for both male & female, that contain condoms and materials on birth control and all the other awareness materials..
