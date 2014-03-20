MAN ARRESTED: 2 Hour Davenport Standoff Ends Peacefully
A morning standoff in Davenport is over after a man was taken into custody Thursday.
The incident started when a Scott County deputy was met with the sound of gunfire when he tried to serve an eviction notice at an apartment on 12th and Perry streets around 9 a.m.
Sister station WQAD reports the deputy ran downstairs and called for back-up.
Police surrounded the area, blocking streets and advised neighbors to evacuate.
At around 11:20, the man eventually gave himself up without incident and was taken into custody.
The landlord says the tenant owed him $,1,600 and had not been paying utility bills.
