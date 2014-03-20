× MAN ARRESTED: 2 Hour Davenport Standoff Ends Peacefully

A morning standoff in Davenport is over after a man was taken into custody Thursday.

The incident started when a Scott County deputy was met with the sound of gunfire when he tried to serve an eviction notice at an apartment on 12th and Perry streets around 9 a.m.

Sister station WQAD reports the deputy ran downstairs and called for back-up.

Police surrounded the area, blocking streets and advised neighbors to evacuate.

At around 11:20, the man eventually gave himself up without incident and was taken into custody.

The landlord says the tenant owed him $,1,600 and had not been paying utility bills.