AGRIBUSINESS: Commodity Groups React To EPA Proposal

Reactions of commodity groups to the EPA's Clean Water Act proposal are already coming in.

Ashely McDonald with the National Cattleman's Beef Association says the nearly 400-page document neither simplifies nor clarifies Clean Water Act regulation for farmers.

She says producers will need to screen every wet area, specifically ditches, to see if they're exempt.

Chandler Goule with the National Farmer's Union says the agricultural exemptions are good, and points out that the proposal has a few new exemptions regarding artificially irrigated areas, as well as excavated lakes and ponds.