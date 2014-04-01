× PLANTING FORECAST: Iowa Soybean, Corn Numbers Up

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts farmers will plant a record number of soybean acres this spring, but corn planting is expected to be down.

The soybean planting forecast is 81.5 million acres of soybeans.

On the flip side, the USDA expects 91.7 seven million acres of corn to be planted. That would be the lowest corn acreage since 2010.

Nationally corn planting is expected to drop by four-percent.

In Iowa, both soybean and corn planting is expected to be up three-percent from the previous year.