CANCER FUNDRAISER: Bondurant Group Grows Hair For A Year

This weekend is highly anticipated for one Bondurant family.

The Rowe brothers, along with friends and their 14-month-old cousin have been growing the hair for about a year.

They will shave their heads on Saturday at a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which is a national group that funds research to find a cure for childhood cancer.

The group is called Team Jacob in honor of a boy fighting Ewing’s sarcoma.

The head shaving event is on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Founder’s Irish Pub in Bondurant.

The Lohse Family Foundation will match donations up to $50,000.