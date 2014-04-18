× INMATE ESCAPE: Man Also Ran From Police In 2000

Urbandale and Clive police say they believe an inmate who escaped from custody late Thursday afternoon has left the immediate area and officials have suspended their search.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kenny Bevard was being transferred from the Polk County Jail to the Dallas County Jail for a court hearing when he somehow managed to escape from custody around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

UPDATE – Bevard has been detained

Bevard escaped near the Menards store on Hickman Road and is believed to have stolen a van from the nearby Love’s truckstop. Officials found the van at the Motel Relax about three miles away, but Bevard was nowhere in sight.

Police used trained dogs and an airplane to search the area in Urbandale and Clive near where the van was ditched.

Officials say they doubt Brevard is still in the area and believe he has received help from others to elude police.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, the U.S. Marshal’s office reported to Des Moines police that Bevard had been spotted at the Kum and Go in the 2100 block of Guthrie and took off eastbound. Police think he was with a man and woman in a black SUV.

Police say they’ve also received other reported sightings of Bevard.

Bevard has a long criminal history and this wasn’t his first time running from police.

In August of 2000, Bevard led five police agencies on a high speed chase. Then he took off on foot after crashing his car with a police car and broke into a pair of east Des Moines apartments.

Ankeny police took him into custody after a standoff at the Village Green Community Apartment Complex on East Seneca Avenue in Des Moines.

He was also recently arrested in connection with a car and home burglary ring.

We first told you about it in January. Police say Bevard and a Des Moines couple are responsible for at least eight burglaries. The three allegedly stole garage door openers from parked cars, then used them to get inside people's homes.

Bevard is considered dangerous and police say you should not approach him. If you spot him, you’re advised to call 911.