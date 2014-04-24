× BURNING CAR: Woman Rescued In Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a woman whose car caught fire early Thursday morning is expected to be OK.

Just after 5:00 a.m. deputies were called to the single vehicle accident on 190th Street north of Bevington.

A passerby saw a car on fire with someone inside, broke out the window and pulled a woman out of the car, then called 911. Deputies say the woman was headed westbound on 190th Street when she lost control, swerved and ran her car into the embankment of a ditch.

Paramedics took her to the hospital with minor injuries.